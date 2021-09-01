Impostor Factory Launches September 30 - News

Developer Freebird Games announced Impostor Factory will launch for PC via Steam on September 30. It is the third game in the To the Moon series.

Impostor Factory (To the Moon 3) releases on September 30th!



Here is an overview of the game:

Impostor Factory is a narrative-driven adventure game that is categorically out of its mind.

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live their lives, all the way from the very beginning.

But this isn’t their story. Probably.

Instead, it’s about Quincy. Let me tell you a story about him.

One day, Quincy was invited to a fancy parteh at a suspiciously secluded mansion. So he accepted and went; because even though the mansion was suspicious and secluded, it was also fancy and had a parteh.

In fact, it turned out to be so fancy that there was a time machine in its bathroom. Quincy could wash his hands and time-travel while he was at it. Talk about a time-saver!

But of course, then people start dying, because that’s what they do. And somewhere along the way, things get a little Lovecraftian and tentacles are involved.

Anyway, that’s around one-third of what the game is really about.

Key Features:

A story that will make you curse at the screen.

A cozy mix between adventure game elements and classic RPG aesthetics.

Dialogues that read so wrong but feel so right.

An espresso execution with zero filler and no time drains.

Long cat.

