Nintendo Direct Reportedly Planned for This Month

/ 541 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo is planning to host a new Nintendo Direct sometime this month, according to leaker Zippo who has leaked other Nintendo news before. The leaker expects the Nintendo Direct to either happen this week or next week from what he is hearing.

The Nintendo Direct will focus on Nintendo's remaining 2021 lineup and give a peek at early 2022 games. Zippo expects the Nintendo Direct to have Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, the final Smash character and Advance Wars 1+2.

"This will reportedly focus on their remaining lineup for this year and will give us peeks at early 2022 games.," said Zippo. "I do not know the content of the direct currently, but it's logical to expect final looks at Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, the final Smash character and Advance Wars 1+2."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

