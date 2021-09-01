Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 361 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 30, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) is in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Returnal

Xbox Series X|S

F1 2021 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 22

PS4 FIFA 21 F1 2021 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Mass Effect Legendary Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Humankind The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Cottage Living

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles