TGS 2021 Online Schedule Revealed

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association have revealed the live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online

Check out the full schedule in Japan Standard Time below via Gematsu:

September 30

10:00 to 10:50 – Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Opening

11:00 to 11:50 – Keynote : We’ll always have games. – 2021. Tokyo Game show celebrates its 25th anniversaries. Where will the game go in the next 25 years? What will happen to the game? The game creators are talking about the Great Change that is happening in the Game World.

– 2021. Tokyo Game show celebrates its 25th anniversaries. Where will the game go in the next 25 years? What will happen to the game? The game creators are talking about the Great Change that is happening in the Game World. 12:00 to 12:50 – GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special – GameraGame, a Chinese indie game publisher, is here again at Tokyo Game Show! This time, we brought huge amounts of game information including Dyson Sphere Program. More than 1.5 million copies sold, the popular sci-fi management game Dyson Sphere Program is starting to prepare the largest major update since its Early Access release. Tons of update plan and information will be unveiled at Tokyo Game Show. What’s more, an Egyptian-style tactical strategy game series will announce its new work: Warriors of the Nile 2. Plenty more new games and new information will be brought by Gamera Game at Tokyo Game Show event. Stay tuned!

– GameraGame, a Chinese indie game publisher, is here again at Tokyo Game Show! This time, we brought huge amounts of game information including Dyson Sphere Program. More than 1.5 million copies sold, the popular sci-fi management game Dyson Sphere Program is starting to prepare the largest major update since its Early Access release. Tons of update plan and information will be unveiled at Tokyo Game Show. What’s more, an Egyptian-style tactical strategy game series will announce its new work: Warriors of the Nile 2. Plenty more new games and new information will be brought by Gamera Game at Tokyo Game Show event. Stay tuned! 13:00 to 13:50 – The King of Fighters XV Special Program (English, Japanese) – Here is the latest info on The King of Fighters XV, which releases February 17, 2022!

(English, Japanese) – Here is the latest info on The King of Fighters XV, which releases February 17, 2022! 16:00 to 16:50 – SK Telecom Game Show – SK Telecom presents its lineup of action packed games for all ages!

– SK Telecom presents its lineup of action packed games for all ages! 17:00 to 17:50 – Team Madness Games: It’s Mealtime! Presentation -We will present It’s Mealtime! and a whole overview of the gameplay, main features, game modes, and competitive play! There will be also an in-depth look at the different maps and our plan for future updates. (Seasons and weekly events.)

-We will present It’s Mealtime! and a whole overview of the gameplay, main features, game modes, and competitive play! There will be also an in-depth look at the different maps and our plan for future updates. (Seasons and weekly events.) 18:00 to 18:50 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021 – Jump in and join Xbox as we bring the joy and community of our gaming ecosystem to the world.

– Jump in and join Xbox as we bring the joy and community of our gaming ecosystem to the world. 19:00 to 19:50 – New Information to Reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Along with Updates Across Key Titles! – We will deliver the latest information on a variety of Konami games including Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and many others! Introductions for other games are also coming soon! Stay tuned! (All programs will be distributed in Japanese language only. Information contained in the video is as of the release date.)

– We will deliver the latest information on a variety of Konami games including Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and many others! Introductions for other games are also coming soon! Stay tuned! (All programs will be distributed in Japanese language only. Information contained in the video is as of the release date.) 20:00 to 20:50 – Spike Chunsoft Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special – We’ll be bringing you a lot of game information of titles being released by Spike Chunsoft! Performers and titles will be announced later.

– We’ll be bringing you a lot of game information of titles being released by Spike Chunsoft! Performers and titles will be announced later. 21:00 to 21:50 – D3 Publisher Tokyo Game Show 2021 Live Broadcast

22:00 to 22:50 – Tokyo Game Show 2021 Capcom Online Program – We will deliver the latest game information of Capcom.

– We will deliver the latest game information of Capcom. 23:00 to 23:50 – IzanagiGames: Yurukill Special – IzanagiGames have something exciting in the works! We’ve got the latest Yurukill: the Calumniation Games information and footage! Plus a brand new announcement!

October 1

10:00 to 10:50 – Official Program TBA

11:00 to 12:50 – Sense of Wonder Night 2021 – Sense of Wonder Night 2021 is “Sense of Wonder” when everyone sees the concept of the world at the moment they see it or hear the concept. This year’s event will be the 14th time as a project to discover game ideas that will cause game developers and provide game developers with opportunities for presentations and exhibitions at the Tokyo Game Show venue.

– Sense of Wonder Night 2021 is “Sense of Wonder” when everyone sees the concept of the world at the moment they see it or hear the concept. This year’s event will be the 14th time as a project to discover game ideas that will cause game developers and provide game developers with opportunities for presentations and exhibitions at the Tokyo Game Show venue. 16:00 to 16:50 – NTTe-Sports Program TBA

17:00 to 17:50 – Happinet Game Showcase in Tokyo Game Show 2021 1st Stage

18:00 to 18:50 – 505 Games Upcoming Titles Showcase – Upcoming 505 Games titles showcase from 505 Games.

– Upcoming 505 Games titles showcase from 505 Games. 19:00 to 19:50 – Square Enix Presents: Tokyo Game Show 2021 – Square Enix Presents: Tokyo Game Show 2021 will give you the latest news about our upcoming titles, along with the pre-announced information.

– Square Enix Presents: Tokyo Game Show 2021 will give you the latest news about our upcoming titles, along with the pre-announced information. 20:00 to 20:50 – The Idolmaster: Starlist Season – Starlit Report Tokyo Game Show Special

21:00 to 21:50 – Level-5 TBA

22:00 to 23:50 – Sega / Atlus TBA

October 2

9:00 to 9:50 – Official Program TBA

10:00 to 11:50 – Happinet Game Showcase in Tokyo Game Show 2021 2nd Stage

12:00 to 13:50 – Tencent Games New Collection – News and update information on currently available titles including Alchemy Stars, Saint Seiya: Rising Cosmo, and Manasis Refrain, as well as introductions to upcoming titles.

– News and update information on currently available titles including Alchemy Stars, Saint Seiya: Rising Cosmo, and Manasis Refrain, as well as introductions to upcoming titles. 12:30 to 14:00 – Japan Game Awards 2021 – Amateur Division Award Ceremony

14:00 to 15:50 – Lilith Games Warpath and New Game Release Conference – Introduce the charm of Warpath that was newly launched this year. Release the trial versions of two new games scheduled to be launched next year.

– Introduce the charm of Warpath that was newly launched this year. Release the trial versions of two new games scheduled to be launched next year. 16:00 to 17:50 – GungHo Online Entertainment TBA

18:00 to 19:50 – Japan Game Awards 2021 – Games of the Year Division Announcement – The Japan Game Awards 2021 Games of the Year Division Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award; Global Awards; Best Sales Award; Game Designers Award; and Special Award will be announced on Saturday, October 2 starting at 6:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time / UTC+9). The Grand Award will be selected from among the Special Award. The masters of ceremony will be Hikaru Ijuin, known as the greatest gamer in the entertainment industry, and eSports announcer Shohei Shibata. Media editors will be invited as guests and cross talk will held as this year’s award recipients are announced! The Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division covers works that were released from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, for which general votes are received from you. The award-winning works are selected by the Selection Committee. Which works will win the awards? Don’t miss the announcements!

– The Japan Game Awards 2021 Games of the Year Division Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award; Global Awards; Best Sales Award; Game Designers Award; and Special Award will be announced on Saturday, October 2 starting at 6:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time / UTC+9). The Grand Award will be selected from among the Special Award. The masters of ceremony will be Hikaru Ijuin, known as the greatest gamer in the entertainment industry, and eSports announcer Shohei Shibata. Media editors will be invited as guests and cross talk will held as this year’s award recipients are announced! The Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division covers works that were released from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, for which general votes are received from you. The award-winning works are selected by the Selection Committee. Which works will win the awards? Don’t miss the announcements! 20:00 to 21:50 – Koei Tecmo Games Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special Program – Enjoy upcoming key titles from Koei Tecmo in this approximately two-hour program. Featured titles: Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Blue Reflection: Second Light, and a secret title.

– Enjoy upcoming key titles from Koei Tecmo in this approximately two-hour program. Featured titles: Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Blue Reflection: Second Light, and a secret title. 22:00 to 22:50 – Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart Stage / Gameplay with Two Special Guests! – Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart) launching October 28 on Nintendo Switch) will present the gameplay movie with special guests from Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart! Stay tuned for amazing voice actors, “Habataki-city” where you can see characters with rich personalities, and the rare occasion that those wonderful guests play the game!

– Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart) launching October 28 on Nintendo Switch) will present the gameplay movie with special guests from Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart! Stay tuned for amazing voice actors, “Habataki-city” where you can see characters with rich personalities, and the rare occasion that those wonderful guests play the game! 23:00 to 23:50 – DMM Games TBA

October 3

10:00 to 10:50 – Official Program TBA

11:00 to 11:50 – S-Game: New Action RPG Arrives, New Expedition Begins – A live broadcast introducing the latest titiles. Stay tuned with us for the newest information, don’t miss out on it!

– A live broadcast introducing the latest titiles. Stay tuned with us for the newest information, don’t miss out on it! 12:00 to 12:50 – Japan Electronics College in Tokyo Game Show 2021 – Japan Electronics College will exhibit at Tokyo Game Show for 26 consecutive years! This year too, we will introduce student works from three departments in the game field. Please have a look!

in Tokyo Game Show 2021 – Japan Electronics College will exhibit at Tokyo Game Show for 26 consecutive years! This year too, we will introduce student works from three departments in the game field. Please have a look! 13:00 to 13:50 – Arc System Works TBA

13:00 to 15:00 – Japan Game Awards 2021 – U18 Division Tournament Finals

15:00 to 15:50 – 110 Industries: The feature presentation of new AAA products currently in development under the 110 Industries umbrella. – The show will open with a speech made by the veterans of the industry, highlighting the innovation in game development. We will premiere a gameplay teaser for Wanted: Dead, a third-person shooter / slasher game currently in development by the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive team. It will focus on the making of the game hosted by the studio management and the lead actress. It will also feature an interview with Dasha Rush, a larger-than-life EDM artist from Germany that is composing some of the musical pieces for the game. The closing part of it is the in-game live-action cooking show episode from the game. The stream will continue with a short segment by Maserati, an Italian automotive brand, and a live-action teaser for Red Goes Faster, a racing game currently in development. The presentation will end with a CGI teaser of Vengeance is Mine, a new AAA action / RPG currently in development.

– The show will open with a speech made by the veterans of the industry, highlighting the innovation in game development. We will premiere a gameplay teaser for Wanted: Dead, a third-person shooter / slasher game currently in development by the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive team. It will focus on the making of the game hosted by the studio management and the lead actress. It will also feature an interview with Dasha Rush, a larger-than-life EDM artist from Germany that is composing some of the musical pieces for the game. The closing part of it is the in-game live-action cooking show episode from the game. The stream will continue with a short segment by Maserati, an Italian automotive brand, and a live-action teaser for Red Goes Faster, a racing game currently in development. The presentation will end with a CGI teaser of Vengeance is Mine, a new AAA action / RPG currently in development. 16:00 to 16:50 – NCSOFT Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special Program

18:00 to 18:50 – Ubisoft Ubiday 2021 Online x Tokyo Game Show Special Program

19:00 to 19:50 – AKRacing Presents: AKTalking – A fun talk live that will resonate with game fans.

– A fun talk live that will resonate with game fans. 20:00 to 20:50 – WFS: Heaven Burns Red

21:00 to 21:50 – Genshin Impact Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special Program – At Tokyo Game Show 2021, an information program about the open-world RPG Genshin Impact will be broadcast!

– At Tokyo Game Show 2021, an information program about the open-world RPG Genshin Impact will be broadcast! 22:00 to 22:50 – Fingger TBA

23:00 to 23:50 – Gran Saga TBA

24:00 to 24:50 – Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Ending

