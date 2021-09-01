Metal Gear Solid V's Xbox 360 and PS3 Online Servers to Shutdown - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Konami in an update on its website announced it will be shutting down the servers for the the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2022.

The first step has already occurred, which is the termination of the game’s purchasing system. On November 30, DLC for Metal Gear Online will no longer be available to buy. On March 1, 2022 the game will no longer be available to purchase on the Xbox 360 and PS3 digital stores. The servers themselves will be shutdown on May 31, 2022.

While the online service will be shutdown on May 31, 2022, the main game will still be playable offline.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC in September 2015.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles