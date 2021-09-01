PUBG Creator Forms New Independent Studio - News

Brendan Greene, the creator of the battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has left PUGB Corp to form a new independent studio based on Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Greene was a modder who led to the creation of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and was hired by Bluehole to continue development on the game under PUGB Studios. Bluehole would rename itself to Krafton and in 2019 Greene stepped away from the battle royale to work on experimental games with a small team.

Greene has now decided to leave Krafton altogether, however, the company will have a minority stake in Greene's new studio.

"I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," Greene says in a statement to IGN.

"Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years."

