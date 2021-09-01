Xbox Reportedly Spent $100 Million for Rise of the Tomb Raider Timed Exclusivity - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 679 Views
Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second entry in a trio of games, originally launched in November 2015 as an Xbox One and Xbox 360 timed exclusive with it coming to PC in January 2016 and PlayStation 4 in Ocotober 2016.
Some new information has come out from a LinkedIn profile of the former Square Enix corporate development director Fabien Rossin who said he negotiated the deal. The part of his LinkedIn profile has been removed, however, an image of it was posted by Twitter use Timur222.
Microsoft reportedly spent $100 million to have Rise of the Tomb Raider as an Xbox console exclusive for one year. It is possible the figure includes marketing and other elements.
Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity deal with Microsoft was worth $100 million.— Timur222 (@bogorad222) August 30, 2021
Other stuff. pic.twitter.com/BH6TkhI9eL
We do know Epic Games spent $115 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store. That deal was for six months, while Rise of the Tomb Raider was for one year.
Just to put this into perspective, Shadow of the Tomb Raider cost under $100M to make. Basically, MS paid for the development of the game at that point (though of course there would still be other costs like advertisement, distribution, etc).
While I appreciate the fact that MS basically funded the game and still agreed to let other platforms have it just a year later, I feel like it was a bit of a waste. I mean, Sony purchased the entirety of Insomniac for just over twice that amount and received both IP ownership and talent that came with that. I'm not saying MS should buy more studios now, but back in 2015 they definitely could have used extra internal studios. Better purchases could have been made IMO.
Buying studios are very different. They have to continue to support and fund a studio they buy and also hope they turn in profits where as a Timed Exclusive, When its done, its done. Also Crystal Dynamics isnt for sale so to get the Tomb Raider deal, this was there only option. Its still a fair chunk of money to spend on something they dont own.
I understand it's not the exact same thing, but I do believe that this move, in retrospect at least, was not a good one. The money could have been better used elsewhere.
In what exactly? They went off to buy Bethesda, money to them is where they see the profits and marketing. Insomanic was a clever purchase for Sony however they dont own any IP even close to the value of Tomb Raider. MS brought the rights to one of the biggest gaming icons, thats how they saw the purchase.
In what? Idk, a developer that had proven their salt? A completely new exclusive game?
Also, yeah obviously they saw the value. That isn't the argument. The argument is payout. This game didn't payout nearly as well as other more powerful plays could have.
Also, personally I'd argue Tomb Raiders ability to be a gaming icon in this day and age. Most "regular gamers" (i.e. not the forum type) don't have any clue who she is from my experience.
Tomb Raider was a planned exclusive to fill that year for Xbox. They did exactly what you said in following years which again was strategic planning which can take years.
How are you judging the value of the IP? On its legacy sales? Sony have multiple IP that easily outsell any (multiplatform) instalment of a Tomb Raider. It's a B tier IP.
Right, MS bought some studios as well. Many of which came with IPs and talent.
Right, three years later. Not back in 2015. Thats why I said they don't need to buy studios now, but back then they could have used them
You dont impulse buy studios. It can take years to decide and depending who is up for sale at the time. They wont throw $100m at studios just because they need them, they buy studio's when they see the benefits and protential plus value.
You're taking my statement out of context. I never suggested they should impulse buy anything. Also, to be fair, you also don't impulse buy timed exclusivity either.
As for the rest of your comment...maybe MS didn't see the potential value at the time, but clearly they saw the benefits and potential value of purchasing studies later on (hence why they bought, what, 16 in the last three years if you add up all of Bethesda's too?)
Again, retrospectively speaking, MS could have made moves that were more beneficial for them in the long run instead of this.
They didnt just inpulse buy Tomb Raider, that would have been a planned purchase, the same with all the studio acquisitions. MS spent $100 on a Timed IP, they have also spent billions in the other side. They restructured the entire gaming devision. To us it feels like inpulse, to them its years of planning.
I remember the huge backlash they got from the public upon hearing about that exclusivity deal!
It was warranted tho since Tomb Raider was synonymous with PlayStation and i feel that deal did some considerable damage to the potential sales of the sequel and the 3rd entry as a result.
Thats like saying Final Fantasy belongs to Sony yet it was Nintendo who put FF on the map. Backlash was warrented only by fanboys. Street Fighter was huge on the 360 yet when 5 was exclusive.. not a sound. Fanboys are always the most vocal.
It was a desperation move just to have a big holiday exclusive. MS has spent many billions acquiring studios since then. However, Epic spending $115 million to keep Borderlands 3 off Steam seems even crazier in comparison.