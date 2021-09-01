Xbox Reportedly Spent $100 Million for Rise of the Tomb Raider Timed Exclusivity - News

Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second entry in a trio of games, originally launched in November 2015 as an Xbox One and Xbox 360 timed exclusive with it coming to PC in January 2016 and PlayStation 4 in Ocotober 2016.

Some new information has come out from a LinkedIn profile of the former Square Enix corporate development director Fabien Rossin who said he negotiated the deal. The part of his LinkedIn profile has been removed, however, an image of it was posted by Twitter use Timur222.

Microsoft reportedly spent $100 million to have Rise of the Tomb Raider as an Xbox console exclusive for one year. It is possible the figure includes marketing and other elements.

Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity deal with Microsoft was worth $100 million.

Other stuff. pic.twitter.com/BH6TkhI9eL — Timur222 (@bogorad222) August 30, 2021

We do know Epic Games spent $115 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store. That deal was for six months, while Rise of the Tomb Raider was for one year.

