Windows 11 Launches October 5, Delivers the 'Best Windows Ever for Gaming' - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced Windows 11 will launch on October 5 and will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs or new hardware that ships with it pre-installed.

The free upgrade will be available starting on October 5, however, the rollout will happen in phases. Windows Update in Windows 10 PCs will let users know when the upgrade will be available.

"Following the tremendous learnings from Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re providing you with the best possible experience," said general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft Aaron Woodman. "We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."

Microsoft on gaming for Windows 11 says "it delivers the best Windows ever for gaming and unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate you get access to over 100 high-quality PC games to play on Windows 11 for one low monthly price."

Windows 11 comes with a brand-new Microsoft Store that has been rebuilt with a new design to search and discover apps, games, shows, and movies. A preview of Android apps on Windows 11 will be made available for Windows Insiders in the coming months, which means it likely won't launch until months after the official launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles