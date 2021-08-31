Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Confirmed for DC Fandome - News

Warner Bros. confirmed WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be showcased at DC Fandome 2021. The event will take place on Saturday, October 16 and start at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

Gotham Knights was announced at 2020's DC Fandome. It is a third-person action RPG and will launch in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was also announced last summer. It will launch in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

A new trailer for #DCFandome has released!pic.twitter.com/HSXYrZPXIW — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 31, 2021

Here's your first poster for this year's DC Fandome. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pF1caqnf0b — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) August 31, 2021

Here is an overview of Gotham Knights:

Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family—Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin—to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos.

Gotham Knights is playable either solo or as a two-player, online cooperative experience and will be available in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox Series X and Xbox One X and PC.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

Get a glimpse of open-world Gotham City where Batgirl and Robin join forces to take on Mr. Freeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. They’ll use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes.

Here is an overview of the four playable characters:

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a determined fighter and a skilled hacker. As the daughter of deceased Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, she had helped Batman as Oracle in the past. Now, after years of recovery and preparation, she is ready to step into her new role, wielding her melee tonfa, and harnessing her training in kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

Nightwing is Dick Grayson, the first Robin, who was Batman’s protégé before becoming a hero in his own right. He’s a natural leader and the eldest and wisest member of the Batman Family. Nightwing’s mastery in acrobatics is complemented by his expertise use of his signature dual Escrima Sticks, making him proficient at taking out enemies.

Red Hood , formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech.

, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech. Robin is Tim Drake, the young prodigy and genius of the team, who is a master of deductive reasoning. As a true believer in Batman’s mission, he is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs protecting and hopes to be the type of hero Batman personified. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in a variety of stealth techniques, Robin also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences.

Here is an overview of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. The game will be available worldwide in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

The playable characters featured in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the mistress of mayhem; Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), the most dangerous marksman alive; Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), Aussie assassin extraordinaire; and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), the demigod humanoid shark and rightful ruler of the seas. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.

