The Last Friend Arrives September 30 for Switch and PC

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Skystone Games and developer The Stonebot Studio announced the tower defense beat ’em up, The Last Friend, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 30 for $14.99.

"The Last Friend has been a labor of love—not just for games, but for our pets," said The Stonebot Studio producer Carlos Martinez. "We feel we’ve made something that can be enjoyed by every lover of dogs, and every fan of great indie games. We can’t wait to finally share it with the world this September."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Seamlessly blending both the arcade action of games like Streets of Rage with the strategical thinking of titles like Plants vs. Zombies, The Last Friend quickly becomes a battle of man and canine standing stalwart against the end of the world. The Last Friend brings in a horde of super-powered dogs to help players drive back the violent mutants and gangs of the apocalypse in a fun, fast-paced hybrid of Brawler and Tower Defense.

You’ll work your way across a vast dystopian, wasteland rescuing doggos who will in turn help you save the world in your roving battle station of conversion van that would make Harry from Dumb and Dumber incredibly jealous.

Key Features:

Tower defense meets brawler with a seamless blend of genres.

Combo-driven combat with special moves and powers galore.

Dozens of Dogs to Rescue with powers to upgrade as your progress.

Over 50 challenging and replayable levels to master and reap rewards from.

Survive the wasteland in an upgradeable roving battle station.

And yes… you can pet the doggos.

