Neko Atsume VR Now Available for PS4 and PSVR - News

Hit-Point has released the at collecting game, Neko Atsume VR, for the PlayStation 4 in North America for $16.99. It also has support for PlayStation VR, however, it is not required to play the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Playing Neko Atsume VR is as easy as one, two… and that’s it!

Step 1: Place playthings and snacks in your yard.

Step 2: Wait for cats to visit!

Attract cats with food and then watch them romp with your toys!

More than 20 varieties of cats—white and black, tabby and calico—might stop by.

Each visitor is logged in your Catbook. Become a master kitty collector and fill it up! You can even make albums of your cat photos.

PlayStation VR compatible. With PlayStation VR, you can play with toys together with cat. Let’s spend a comfortable Neko Atsume life in a virtual realty space in a little time every day!

