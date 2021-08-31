IRA is a Roguelike Shoot 'Em Up, Now Available in Steam Early Access - News

Developer ABShot announced the roguelike shoot ’em up, IRA, is now available for PC via Steam Early Access for $15.99.

IRA is expected to remain in Early Access for six to eight months before it gets a full release. The Early Acces version includes stages and six boss battles. Most configurations are complete with various weapons and characteristics. The full release will add more items, characteristics, and stages.

View the Early Access trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Chaos is about to come back to the peaceful world. Become the chosen child, Yeon, regroup Ira, and go on an adventure to save the world.

Key Features:

Bullet Hell Shooting Action – Target the various and beautiful patterns of bullets sprayed on the screen. Enemies with different patterns await.

– Target the various and beautiful patterns of bullets sprayed on the screen. Enemies with different patterns await. A Roguelike Experience – Each play explores a randomly constructed map. Antiquities with ancient forces that can be acquired during exploration exist in the form of weapons and accessories. Play the game with new and mysterious items and random growth every time.

– Each play explores a randomly constructed map. Antiquities with ancient forces that can be acquired during exploration exist in the form of weapons and accessories. Play the game with new and mysterious items and random growth every time. High Quality 2D – Enjoy 2D sprite animations with craftsmanship and beautiful game backgrounds that boost your immersion.

– Enjoy 2D sprite animations with craftsmanship and beautiful game backgrounds that boost your immersion. Oriental Fantasy Concept – Feel the unique sensibility of Ira with the beauty of Oriental style.

