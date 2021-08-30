Elder Scrolls VI Reportedly an Xbox Console Exclusive, No PS5 Release Planned - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 996 Views
When Microsoft announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media it lead many to wonder if future games from Bethesda and the other acquired developers would still release on rival platform, the PlayStation.
Bethesda during E3 2021 gave us an answer with announcing Starfield would be an Xbox console exclusive, with a release also on PC. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in response to a tweet claiming Bethesda's Pete Hines suggested the door might still be open for games like Starfield to come to the PS5 in the future said that isn't the case and that The Elder Scroll VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. Pete Hines in a follow up tweet also said it isn't what he was suggesting.
"No," said Grubb. "And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well."
Bethesda has mentioned legacy content would still release on PlayStation consoles, like with the recently announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which will launch on November 11, 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.
No. And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well. https://t.co/K4VCC5DrXL— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 30, 2021
Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg has since added that Starfield will launch as an exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and PC and it isn't a timed exclusive.
"Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022," said Greenberg. "Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change."
He added, "We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made."
Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change. pic.twitter.com/CcNBcOKBeg— Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I honestly don't know why this is still a conversation at this point. It was pretty clear what the term "legacy" meant. I was going back and forth with someone on this site that was still believing most new games of Bethesda's franchises would still go to PlayStation as recently as the Quake Remaster announcement, but at this point, I'm just gonna let the official announcements from Xbox/Bethesda silence the doubters because any info from Jeff Grub is still going to fuel them lol and reasonably so tbh. His track record is spotty at best. Nobody questioned exclusivity when it came to the acquisition of Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Ninja Theory, or Compulsion Games.
Besides, we're not getting new info from ES 6 for years still lol
E3 2024 is when I would expect us to see something from ES6. That would be about a year and a half after Starfield's release.
It was me you were going back and forth with... letting the official announcements do the talking is exactly what I was suggesting. To quote:
"I just think people are getting way ahead of themselves in thinking that Elderscrolls/Fallout etc are guaranteed to be Xbox exclusive. The simple reality is no one has said that and there is no precedent set yet."
Meanwhile, we literally have one of the heads of Bethesda outright referencing Minecraft, a mega franchise established and flourishing on non-xbox platforms (ala ES). And that touches on the answer to your question, no one questions MS' other acquisitions being exclusive because they are small fry without bargaining chips, MS does not have to promise anything to Ninja Theory other than enough money for them to make a AAA title without worrying about failure. People overlook that acquisitions are not a one-sided deal unless its a hostile take over, or the company in question is in need of financial support to fulfill their goals. Bethesda & Mojang are neither of these things. MS would have made an offer detailing how they plan to manage IPs and freedoms that they will give to the developers- or in this case, publisher, as Bethesda will continue to publish under their own name as opposed to MS studios (likely a term of the agreement)
Pete Hines literally replied to Red Dragon and said that Red Dragon was twisting his words to say something else he was saying.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DCDeacon/status/1432422360922169346
Yes, my comment is not about Starfield though. I'm discussing their established, huge franchises like Elderscrolls that were historically multiplatform. The ones with legacies on other platforms :p
The Outer Worlds has legacy on Ps. The Outer Worlds 2 is exclusive
Hellblade has legacy on Ps. Hellblade 2 is exclusive.
Take a game like say Fallout 5 or ES6, are those types of games more similar to The Outer Worlds or to Minecraft? I think you'll be hardpressed to convince anyone that Fallout 5 is more like Minecraft than Outer Worlds. You act like Bethesda Game Studios is this huge entity that would have some sway over MS. It is a studio of 400 people, they're like any other MS. Why would they get different treatment than if Ninja Theory or Obsidian?
I'm sorry, these titles have no major Legacy on any platform, hence why no noise was made about them being purchased or sequels being exclusive to Xbox. You cannot compare Hellblade to Elderscrolls, let's be real. Notice how Doom and Elderscrolls Online receive PS5 next-gen updates but Hellblade's next-gen upgrade was exclusive to Xbox. What I'm saying is being echoed by what's actually happening with software support. Not every IP has a notable Legacy. Not every acquisition would be made with the same agreements in mind i.e Bethesda =/= Ninja theory. It was the Bethesda aquisition that the statement was in context of.
Even still, do we really think Minecraft Dungeons landed on Playstation by chance? It's the legacy & huge audience on non-xbox platforms.
"You act like Bethesda Game Studios is this huge entity that would have some sway over MS." You're acting like this was a hostile take over or that Bethesda was some struggling publisher in need of Microsofts money and accepting anything that was offered to them... MS wanted Bethesda, not the other way around. Much smaller companies reject acquisitions all the time, they have their own internal requirements, many times money being only one part of the equation.
In summary, Pete Hines confirming Starfield as Xbox Exclusive in no way contradicts the possibility that some major multiplatform IPs now in ownership of MS may still remain multiplatform. Until MS sets the example we really shouldn't act like its a done deal.
“MS would have made an offer detailing how they plan to manage IPs and freedoms that they will give to the developers- or in this case, publisher, as Bethesda will continue to publish under their own name as opposed to MS studios (likely a term of the agreement)”
That is not something that will be in the purchase agreement and regardless Microsoft could change that any time they choose. That’s how ownership works.
The terms of any IP freedoms will boil down to creative control in development, but not publishing which Microsoft will dictate as it acts as the publisher. It will have given Bethesda a set of rules for what it can do and can choose at any point to stop using the brand and publish Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Doom etc under the Xbox Game Studios brand.
You’re going to be sorely disappointed if you’re still clinging onto hope that they release on Playstation.
I think we all know how ownership works, but goodwill is also a thing. You would create terribly toxic internal relations if you immediately go back on all of your commitments & promises just because you can. It'd also sour your name for future potential partners & acquisitions.
Beyond that, I feel like the point is being missed. Bethesda and Mojang are not like MS' other purchases, this is clear as day. Imagine Naughty Dog talking about the potential of releasing some games on Xbox. MS & bethesda outright said that there will be some form of Bethesda multiplatform content on other platforms, why don't we see this with Halo/Fable/Gears etc? Why did a new Minecraft game release on Playstation years after MS purchased Mojang?
It's pretty evident that when massive multiplatform IPs are bought, the sellers either demand more in terms of how their IPs and audiences are handled, or MS simply see's it as an opportunity to pocket more money from that established multiplatform audience. This is really all we can confirm right now, and they've had every opportunity to say all newly announced Bethesda games will be exclusive. Instead we have statements like "I don't know the answer to that right now"
And to clarify, I'm not saying ES6 will ever be on Playstation, simply that we really don't know until it's confirmed, the precedent simply isn't there for us to be certain.
Minecraft is an outlier due to the nature of Minecraft. Naughty Dog is a bizarre example to use - owned by Sony and have never made a game for Xbox. A better example would have been MLB: The Show which was made by Sony but came to Xbox (with a Playstation logo on the boxart no less), but again that’s an outlier.
The only new games beyond Minecraft releasing on PS consoles will be those announced before the acquisition - see Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop. Note Psychonauts 2 only came to PS4 for that reason - but no PS5 version as that wasn’t announced at the time.
The Hellblade and Doom comparison is misleading. Hellblade’s developer isn’t a part of Bethesda so hasn’t been given the legacy commitment to Playstation. Doom Eternal has. You also need to see this distinction in legacy content (ie existing games) and legacy of series’ (ie Doom series as opposed to Doom Eternal). Its the former that will see Playstation support but not the latter.
"Xbox has no exclusives" - A common phrase people heard for years... And seems to be a criticism Microsoft took to heart and tried to rectify.
Sadly, it's a case of damned if you do, damned if you don't.
People whinge at the lack of exclusivity, then whinge when -insert game here- becomes exclusive to a platform that isn't theirs.
Doesn't make a difference to me, I'll be playing these games on PC.
Yes there were people bringing up MS lack of 1st party , but stating a weakness isn't whinging and when MS set about rectifying the situation by buying studios like Ninja Theory etc, the response was positive , what was not expected was to do it by buying a huge and successful 3rd party publisher with some of the biggest names in the business but your reply boils down to just a a fuck you jack i'm alright attitude.
-
Microsoft was getting attacked by rabid individuals for not having exclusives... For years.
This is a fact.
-
Microsoft invested heavily in buying studios so they could have exclusives, resolving that criticism.
-
Microsoft is then getting criticized for buying up studios and making games exclusive.
This is also a fact.
The point I am trying to convey, is that... No matter what Microsoft does, people will attack them.
Yes, criticism is valid and something I always support because it can result in positive change, but without a doubt... The same individuals that bitched and moaned about Microsoft not having exclusive are now moaning about Microsoft making games exclusive.
At the end of the day, it's just business, it doesn't matter if the company is Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo, they don't give a crap about any of us as a single individual... And so the brand loyalty/hostility bullshit should stop.
And thankfully as a PC gamer and a Series X/Playstation 5/Switch owner, I don't need to care about exclusivity or brands, I can simply play everything.
This is absolutely insane!!!
I think we all knew something like this was going to happen once Microsoft acquired Zenimax. For the last few months Microsoft had been throwing around flowery language to give the impression that many of these games would still be offered on Sony's consoles but I think we all knew what was really going to happen.
I mean, it does make sense doesn't it? Why would a company buy out another company just so they could continue doing what they were already doing?
This is huge news for Microsoft fans and a very, very somber day for Sony fans. Until things are officially announced there is still a hope for Sony fans who want to play the latest offerings from Bethesda but I have a feeling things won't be so cheery.
-WE ALL SAW THIS COMING NINJA APPROVED-
Makes sense. Mith Microsoft's adquisition, TES6 would have to be either a full exclusive or a Skyrim level multiplat (after the exclusivity sales had run their course).
As it should be since Microsoft owns them...that being said it will lower the amount of people that play it as I'm sure there are plenty of Playstation/Nintendo players that will not be getting an Xbox. I'm hoping the cloud streaming service works fine for games like this on the Xbox One S.
I don't know why anybody ever thought that future games in any of these franchises would come to PS5. MS was pretty clear in their initial messaging imo. They said that games they were contractually obligated to release on PS5 would release on it, their 2 live service games would continue to be supported on PS, and legacy titles would release on PS. What does that mean?
-Coming to PS5 (Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo as they were timed hatted by Sony, future expansions for Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online, and any remasters of legacy titles like the recent Doom remaster)
-Not coming to PS5 (Any future new games that weren't hatted by Sony, including Starfield, Elder Scrolls 6, The Outer Worlds 2, the next mainline Doom, Indiana Jones, the next Wolfenstein, the next Evil Within, etc.)
In other news, grass is green an-BREAKING NEWS! This just in; The top scientists in the world have just confirmed that yes, water is indeed wet!
My take from this is it's obvious that Starfield being exclusive is set in concrete and fair enough ,what isn't so obvious is their position on Elder Scrolls my thoughts are they will do a wait and see they have no need to rush especially with the timeline we're talking about, it may comedown to simply seeing how well Starfield performs compared to internal expectations.
Now if it was the other way around and Elder Scrolls was due first I would have given it 50/50 odds of being multiplat ,but if it isn't certain by now, the more time goes by the more likely it will be exclusive.
And this is why I will never play it
That is your choice. I'm sure Microsoft knows not as many will play the game being on their ecosystem exclusively, and yet the numbers they have crunched money-wise seem to justify the move anyway.
They're definitely trying to get you into their ecosystem one way or the other whether through console, PC (Xbox app or web browser), mobile, or Smart TV soon last I heard.
Really? I was sure my assertion could change Microsoft plans. Thanks for breaking my delusions
Not sure why this is downvoted. This is a perfectly fine way to look at the situation, and it's not even presented as an objective truth but as a subjective view instead.
No, it's an objective truth: I will never play it.
The reason why it's getting downvoted is because people get pressed when other guys don't follow their platform and game of choice. Whatever
People downvote you because they find your comment childish, as it is. The fact you won't even consider playing the game because it won't come to your preferred platform is console warring 101.
Or maybe I just don't have money or interest to invest in a new platform. What I truly find warring is how many fanboys are camping on my post as it was some kind of attack to either MS or Bethseda. Well at least now that I'm being truly dismissive you have a reason, enjoy
So you don't have a phone, PC, tablet, Xbox, smart tv, etc? It's really not some crazy invest you are making it out to be.
"And this is why I will NEVER play this game." Most of those disagreeing aren't fanboys, but those who find your comment silly because it's literally console warring at it's finest. You knew exactly what you were doing when you made the comment.
lol okay :) Good for you ahah. Unless you really do not have a PC, Mobile, or any other GamePass device, but the assumption is that this is a sort of boycott comment . I May be wrong, but that's why you are getting downvoted because if it is the case it is very absurd....
Yes I don't have any device that plays Game Pass games like this in a acceptable way. Didn't know there is mandatory law to anyone to have expensive PCs nowadays