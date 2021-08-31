Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in the US – July 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. Wii US:

Gap change in latest month: 153,831 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,523,397 - Switch

Total Lead: 4,522,043 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 30,306,378

Wii Total Sales: 34,828,421

July 2021 is the 53rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the Switch has shrunk the gap with the Wii when you align the launches by 153,831 million units. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by 2.52 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 4.52 million units.

The 53rd month for the Nintendo Switch is July 2021 and for the Wii it is March 2011. The Switch has sold 30.31 million units, while the Wii sold 34.83 million units during the same timeframe. The Wii sold current Switch sales in month 49.

The Wii sold 41.70 million units in the US during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 11.39 million units to outsell the Wii.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

