Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Tops the Italian Charts

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5) has once again taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 33, 2021, which ended August 22, 2021.

Humankind (PC) is the one other new game in the top 10. It debuted in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has dropped from first to second place and Minecraft (NS) dropped from second to fourth place. Just Dance 2021 (NS) remained in fifth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, one PlayStation 5 title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 33, 2021:

Ghost of Tsushima (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Humankind (PC) - NEW Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2021 (NS) F1 2021 (PS4) The Crew 2 (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)*

*Retail sales only

