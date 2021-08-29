New PS5 Model Weighs Less Due to Smaller Heatsink, Runs Hotter Than Launch Model - News

A new version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that is 300 grams lighter was made available recently. The revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.

A new version of the PS5 with a disc drive has been spotted for sale in Australia, Japan, and parts of the US this month. The launch PS5 consoles used a CFI-1XXX model number, while the new model spotted in Australia uses CFI-11XX.

A video from YouTuber Austin Evans has solved why the new PS5 model is 300 grams lighter than the launch PS5 model. Sony has changed out the heatsink with a much smaller version.

With testing Evans discovered the new PS5 model with its smaller heatsink ran hotter than the original unit by about 3C to 5C. The fan has also slightly been redesigned. The stand with the new PS5 has been upgraded over the launch stand.

"Essentially the updated PS5s that are rolling out right now are cheaper to produce with MUCH less cooling capability," said Evans. "There are smaller internal changes with the Wi-Fi card and antennas but…as of right now the launch PS5 seems like the better console."

Evans added, "This isn’t a redesigned cooling system, it’s a cut back one. Imagine removing a beefy heatsink with a smaller one on a PC. The exhaust would be hotter but that doesn’t mean it’s performing better."

Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki did recently reveal the $499 PlayStation 5 console that comes with a disc drive is no longer sold at a loss. The $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is still sold at a loss, however, it is on track to have its loss offset by other hardware sales, such peripherals and the PlayStation 4.

Sony also announced today it had shipped 10.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2021. Sony shipped 0.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, to bring lifetime PS4 shipment figures to 116.5 million units.

PS5 sell-through to consumers topped 10 million units as of July 18, 2021, while the PS4 did not reach this milestone until three weeks later.

The PS5 continues to sell well despite shortages with an estimated 186,928 units sold for the week ending August 14 and 10.8 million units sold lifetime.

White Paper Games Pete Bottomley, who is the game designer on Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, in a recent interview said when you combine the PlayStation 5 SSD with Unreal Engine 5 will allow developers to make some "big changes to level design."

So I got my hands on one of the updated CFI-1100B model PS5s. Full video (https://t.co/jCmJ1QuT2a) just went live but…



🔥 Rear exhaust temps are 3-5C higher

⚖️ Weighs 0.3 KG or 0.6 LBS less

🪨 Heatsink is SIGNIFICANTLY smaller

💨 Has a slightly redesigned fan

🔩 Upgraded stand

