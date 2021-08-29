New PS5 Model Weighs Less Due to Smaller Heatsink, Runs Hotter Than Launch Model - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,582 Views
A new version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that is 300 grams lighter was made available recently. The revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.
A new version of the PS5 with a disc drive has been spotted for sale in Australia, Japan, and parts of the US this month. The launch PS5 consoles used a CFI-1XXX model number, while the new model spotted in Australia uses CFI-11XX.
A video from YouTuber Austin Evans has solved why the new PS5 model is 300 grams lighter than the launch PS5 model. Sony has changed out the heatsink with a much smaller version.
With testing Evans discovered the new PS5 model with its smaller heatsink ran hotter than the original unit by about 3C to 5C. The fan has also slightly been redesigned. The stand with the new PS5 has been upgraded over the launch stand.
"Essentially the updated PS5s that are rolling out right now are cheaper to produce with MUCH less cooling capability," said Evans. "There are smaller internal changes with the Wi-Fi card and antennas but…as of right now the launch PS5 seems like the better console."
Evans added, "This isn’t a redesigned cooling system, it’s a cut back one. Imagine removing a beefy heatsink with a smaller one on a PC. The exhaust would be hotter but that doesn’t mean it’s performing better."
Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki did recently reveal the $499 PlayStation 5 console that comes with a disc drive is no longer sold at a loss. The $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is still sold at a loss, however, it is on track to have its loss offset by other hardware sales, such peripherals and the PlayStation 4.
Sony also announced today it had shipped 10.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2021. Sony shipped 0.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, to bring lifetime PS4 shipment figures to 116.5 million units.
PS5 sell-through to consumers topped 10 million units as of July 18, 2021, while the PS4 did not reach this milestone until three weeks later.
The PS5 continues to sell well despite shortages with an estimated 186,928 units sold for the week ending August 14 and 10.8 million units sold lifetime.
White Paper Games Pete Bottomley, who is the game designer on Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, in a recent interview said when you combine the PlayStation 5 SSD with Unreal Engine 5 will allow developers to make some "big changes to level design."
So I got my hands on one of the updated CFI-1100B model PS5s. Full video (https://t.co/jCmJ1QuT2a) just went live but…— Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) August 28, 2021
🔥 Rear exhaust temps are 3-5C higher
⚖️ Weighs 0.3 KG or 0.6 LBS less
🪨 Heatsink is SIGNIFICANTLY smaller
💨 Has a slightly redesigned fan
🔩 Upgraded stand pic.twitter.com/RYnLijakk6
It doesn't necessarily run hotter. As you can see from the picture; the heat pipes are significantly longer, and in contact with a longer set of fins. So, the rear exhaust temperature being 3-5 higher could mean the new model is more efficient in channeling the heat outside the system. The temperature of the processor should be measured, not the exhaust.
As astral said. Measuring exhaust heat here proves nothing. The temperature of the components inside is what matters. Until better tests that actually matter are done this is just a lot of hot air.
I don't think there's any evidence that it is any better or worse. The changes could have been made because it is cheaper this way, better this way, or due to materials availability concerns, or some combination of those.
So 3-4 degrees hotter, less noisy model? slightly cheaper to make? I dont get why this is a issue. 52-55 celcius isnt that hot for a console.
They arent going to sell it any cheaper to the customers so being cheaper to make has no bearings on the customers buying one. Just his less console but same price.
Smaller heatsink, as expected for the weight loss with the same case design.
The 1000 model heatsink was overkill. Massive and covered in copper. SNY was being extra cautious. The new fan looks like it's a much better design though and will throw more air, which would likely be necessary to a degree to keep the temps down with a smaller heatsink, even if well engineered with the new heat pipe layout.
The fact that the new 1100 model is slightly quieter while only being around 5C max hotter, says to me SNY clearly took everything into account.
I also wonder if the liquid metal is exactly the same or not. SNY could have modified it's chemistry somewhat and increased thermal transfer a bit possibly.
Lastly, is it possibly using a 6nm APU instead of 7nm? It would be slightly more efficient, which would allow SNY to easily cut back on the heatsink without much change to temps, as we see here.
I mean, they never show the APU in their 'review', so.
Is it not the point of the cooling solution to extract heat? So the newer model is doing a better job at it it seems.
Now I wish I got a launch model...
I'm just waiting for Slim at this point, even if it means waiting until 2023 or even 2024. Launch model is too big to fit on my shelf anyway, already measured it.
Losing a huge chunk of the heatsink doesn't sound appealing especially when in a cabinet. My sister just got her PS5, curious to know which one she got, hoping its not the new one.
Noctua coolers can be smaller and perform better than other brands so it doesn't give you the full picture. Also the heatpipe area is bigger which affects temperatures more than just the heatsink itself. Additionally if rear exaust is warmer it might be that the new cooler or fan is more effective in moving away heat from the CPU/GPU. So without actual sensor readouts it is much ado about nothing.
You would still prefer the system with the bigger heatsink. The system might also last longer. Not sure what the long term affects are with decreasing it by 300grams. Basically the more the better.