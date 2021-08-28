PlayStation Plus Games for September 2021 Reportedly Leaked - News

posted 12 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement before.

The September 2021 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Overcooked! All You Can Eat for the PlayStation 5, and Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for the PlayStation 4. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

The leaked games according to the site were submitted and verified by moderators. With September starting on Wednesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment should officially reveal the PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 early next week.

The PlayStation Plus games for August 2021 include Hunter’s Arena: Legends for the PS5 and PS4, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 for the PS4. They will be available until Monday, September 6.

