Severed Steel Arrives September 17 for PC and Later in 2021 for Consoles - News

/ 364 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Greylock Studio announced the single-player first-person shooter, Severed Steel, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17.

The game will also launch later in 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the official release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Severed Steel is a single-player first-person shooter featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Key Features:

A Unique Fighter – Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands.

– Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands. Stylish Combat – Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights.

– Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights. Fully Destructible Environment – Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon.

– Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon. Dynamic AI – No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI.

– No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI. Accessibility – A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more.

– A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more. Level Editor (with Steam Workshop Support) – Build levels and share them with the community. Note: This feature is in beta and will continue to be updated post-launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles