GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 246 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 22, 2021.

Humankind debuted in third place and Madden NFL 22 debuted in fifth place. Ghost of Tsushima re-entered the top 10 in second place due to the launch of Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla drops to fourth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops to sixth place. Need For Speed: Heat re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Ghost of Tsushima Humankind - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 22 - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Need For Speed: Heat Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles