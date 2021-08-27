Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Ghost Of Tsushima has topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 22, 2021. This was due to the launch of Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Humankind debuted in second place and Madden NFL 22 debuted in fourth place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from first to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from second to fifth place. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ghost Of Tsushima Humankind - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 22 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ring Fit Adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla

