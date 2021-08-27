Elden Ring Gets New Screenshots - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released new screenshots for Elden Ring.

Along with new screenshots, several gaming websites have released hands-off previews of the game: Eurogamer, GameInformer, GameSpot, IGN, Polygon, and The Verge.

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

View the new screenshots below:

