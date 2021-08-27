Metroid Dread Gets Second Official Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 201 Views
Publisher Nintendo and developer MercurySteam have released the second official trailer for Metroid Dread.
View the new trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Who is that enemy attacking Samus at the start of the trailer? Is that… a living Chozo? The Chozo are highly intelligent and technologically advanced species who wish to bring peace to the galaxy. But a living Chozo is a very rare sight—especially one attacking Samus!
More about this mysterious figure will be revealed when the Metroid Dread game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on October 8.
But that wasn’t all the trailer covered! The sneak peek also unveiled some of Samus’ abilities—both new and ones previously seen in other games in the series.
- Flash Shift – This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant.
- Pulse Radar –This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks.
- Grapple Beam – A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object.
- Ice Missile – By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms!
- Storm Missile – With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession.
- Cross Bomb – This powerful bomb explodes in four directions.
- Speed Booster – This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls.
- Shinespark – True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state.
- Screw Attack – A classic move that has been in every single 2D Metroid game, the Screw Attack finds Samus damaging enemies and shattering certain obstacles during a spin jump.
In addition to all these abilities, the trailer also highlighted some new sequences from the game, including several featuring giant creatures, terrifying robots and new environments.
Metroid Dread will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8.
Dooooooooope! Metroid Dread continues to look more and more impressive with each trailer, and the new movement and weapon mechanics Samus has look sick! I'm loving the marketing Nintendo is dedicating to Dread. This game is essentially Half-Life 3 for Metroid fans lol. Not only is the marketing good, but it makes me look forward to what kind of marketing Prime 4 will have (whenever that releases) and the Metroid franchise in general going forward.
Granted, the games have to be good and sell well.
It looks so good! Can’t wait! Finally a new mainline Metroid game. While I loooove the Prime series, none of the titles in the trilogy managed to beat Super Metroid in my book. Even Fusion, while very good, was still not quite there. This one may not manage to beat it either, who knows, but it sure looks like the best 2D Metroid since Super, counting the hybrid Other M (which was pretty much 95% 2D gameplay) as well as the Metroid 2 remake, Samus Returns.
Every frame from that trailer was breathtaking. That's a trailer that needs to be dissected for how much content it had.
To think that the game will have even more to offer is quite insane.
So far this is the most intriguing and the deepest story driven metroid ever.
We have interesting Ennemies with the comeback of KRocodile and for once a living chozo in armor.
The attacks are varied with new gameplay elements.
Couldn't build up a hype better than that.
