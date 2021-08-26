Developer: PS5 SSD Combined with Unreal Engine 5 Could Mean 'Big Changes to level Design' - News

White Paper Games Pete Bottomley, who is the game designer on Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, in an interview with GamingBolt says when you combine the PlayStation 5 SSD with Unreal Engine 5 will allow developers to make some "big changes to level design."

"There’s a dual approach we can take advantage of as developers not only with the faster SSD’s but also in combination with Unreal Engine 5," Bottomley said.

"When you’re creating the larger 3D games that we tend to design at White Paper, streaming the content for the player and knowing how to approach the design of the levels to get them to the most optimal performance takes a lot of time. With quicker loading times, you have less need to design features into loading screens along with the streaming of the content at runtime.

"Unreal Engine 5 removes the need for this side of development and instead ‘chunks’ the content under the hood. I think you’ll see some big changes to level design with these two upgrades in the development pipeline."

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this fall.

