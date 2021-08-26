Insurgency: Sandstorm Arrives September 29 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer New World Interactive announced the tactical first-person shooter, Insurgency: Sandstorm, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 29.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in December 2018.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical first-person shooter based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay. Sequel to the indie breakout first-person shooter Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre.

An Intense Atmosphere Putting the Terror into Modern Combat

Move with speed and caution as you push through the war-torn environments of a fictional contemporary conflict in the Middle East. Death comes fast, ammunition must be carefully managed, and the environment must be tactically navigated at every step toward victory.

Insurgency: Refined and Expanded

For the first time in an Insurgency game, customize your character to show your veterancy with diverse sets of clothing, uniforms, accessories, and character voices. Coordinate fire support with your team, engage enemies with vehicle mounted machine guns, and go head to head in small scale high speed player-versus-player and co-op matches. Wield new weapons and new upgrades to outmaneuver, outflank, and outsmart the enemy.

War at its Realest

Continuing Insurgency’s acclaim as the most atmospheric shooter, Sandstorm is built on Unreal Engine 4 to bring its gritty close-quarters combat into a whole new era of realism. Skill is rewarded, and survival is paramount. Feel every bullet, and fear every impact.

Key Features:

Sequel to the indie breakout first-person shooter Insurgency, now with five million units sold. Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way.

Insurgency, now with five million units sold. Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Character and weapon customization to show your battle-hardiness.

Unprecedented audio design with positional voice-chat for realistic teamwork, and heart pounding ambient audio to bring you into the battlefield.

Peek around corners, tactically breach doorways, use smoke to cover your team’s advance, and call in air support.

Battle across expansive maps in up to 14-versus-14 player game modes, or eight player co-operative against AI, now with machine gun mounted drivable vehicles.

