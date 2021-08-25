Park Beyond is a Theme Park Management Game, Announced for Xbox Series X|S PS5, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Limbic Entertainment have announced theme park management game, Park Beyond, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Do you want to become a legend? Of course you do. That’s why you’ve taken a position as the newest Visioneer at Cloudstormers, a theme park design company whose parks have been suffering from low attendance due to old-fashioned rides. With your imagination and the help of the Cloudstormers team, you’re about to build parks that are a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

It’s Your Story…

…But you won’t have to go it alone. The fate of Cloudstormers is resting in your creative hands and you’ll have all the support you need to make sure it’s a success! You’ll team up with Phil, a lively veteran Visioneer who will help you work out various technical issues as you pursue your designs. Your ride tester is Blaize, a thrill-seeking extreme sport enthusiast who can’t get enough of your impossified new attractions. She’ll let you know if you’ve created an edge-of-your-seat hit or if your design is more of a sleep aid than a roller coaster!

You’ll also team up with Izzy, a practical and approachable executive with a focus on each park’s success. She’ll set your goals for the park and teach you how to balance fun and profitability so you can keep making the big creative leaps that will set Cloudstormers apart from the competition. Oh, and about your competition… well, without saying too much, you can bet they won’t make things easy on you!

Make Your Roller-Coaster Dreams Come True

Thanks to some unprecedented breakthroughs in engineering, your team has developed a process called Impossification! This system lets you push the concept of any ride beyond the laws of gravity and physics in the most exciting ways possible. You’ll be able to create fire-breathing roller coaster trains that leap over gaps like a dragon in flight. You can shoot guests across the park in huge cannons, dunk them into a gigantic fishbowl with an enormous octopus, or even send them into the stratosphere in a real space ship!

With Impossificiation you’ll have the tools to defy every limitation! If you’re ready to dream big, then you’re in the right place.

Create an Immersive Themed World

Don’t forget that the success of a park depends on more than just the rides! Every detail needs your attention and creative touch—the shops, the concessions, the shows, and the colorful decor—you have full control over it all!

Give your guests an immersive experience they’ll never forget using the suite of powerful audience metric tools at your command. You’ll be able to see data like individual guest satisfaction and heatmaps of foot traffic to fine-tune the park’s layout in real time.

This is the story of your impossible park made into a reality. It’s all up to you!

Take Some Time to Imagine the Possibilities

If the stress of park management is starting to wear you down, hop into Sandbox mode and experiment to recharge your creativity. Here, you can take all the time you like to explore the depth of the coaster-creator system and test all of the thousands of possible module combinations to get things just right.

The system allows you immense freedom of design without being difficult to learn or control. Your tracks can snake through the supports of a bridge, tunnel through mountains, dangle over breath-taking cliffs, dive into crystal-clear lakes, or race over waterfalls! And when you add in the ride modules, things really get interesting – carts that can leap from the tracks, sprout wings and glide, split off to follow different individual routes, or ride the entire coaster backwards!

And once you’re satisfied with your coaster, you can jump into the front seat and ride it as many times as you want. It’s your impossified world to control!

