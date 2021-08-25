Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Launches in Early Access on September 7 - News

Developer Sharkmob announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on September 7.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Prague—Present Night.

For centuries, vampires have lived and thrived among humans, maintaining The Masquerade. Now a treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst the vampire sects, exposing them to the secret society known as The Entity. With a holy mission to annihilate all vampires they take the hunt to the streets of Prague…

Players will need to use their supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to survive the night and restore the masquerade!

A third person free-to-play battle royale experience set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, developed in close collaboration with the World of Darkness brand team. For the first time ever, experience the concept of vampires at war as sects clash in the city of Prague, triggered by the arrival of strike-teams from the Second Inquisition. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and wit to eradicate your enemies and deal with the hunters—all while you struggle to maintain the Masquerade.

Key Features:

Use supernatural powers to battle other players and computer controlled enemies to be the last vampire standing.

Set in the beautiful Old Town of Prague, rendered with high fidelity graphics.

Customizable characters – play as a personalized vampire of your own creation. Choose your Clan allegiance to define your playstyle then let your personality shine through as you create your most unique expressive looks for friends and rivals to remember.

No “pay-to-win” or similar mechanics – created with a player focused mentality.

Supporting 12 languages – English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish (Latin American), Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

