Horizon Forbidden West Delayed to February 18, 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 536 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have delayed Horizon Forbidden West from Holiday 2021 to February 18, 2022. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
"While the decision to move the game’s launch to 2022 certainly wasn’t easy, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support," said game director Mathijs de Jonge on PlayStation Blog.
"We know how much you’ve been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world. Your passion, fan art, cosplay, virtual photography, and videos have meant the world to all of us."
An enhanced performance patch has also been released for the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Zero Dawn. It lets users who play the game on the PS5 to play it at 60 frames per second.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Glad we finally have a release date.
HZD was one of the best new IPs of last gen and one of the most memorable titles in recent memory so I’m eagerly awaiting this sequel.
It was one of those few rare open world games where when given the option to fast travel I purposely declined just to see more of the world and interact with it. Truly amazing.
It will be interesting to see where they go with this next adventure. I would love for them to explore more of the backstory that led up to the events of the first as there is a lot of questions the first game left unanswered.
Hopefully all the extra time in the oven pays off when gamers finally get their hands Aloy again.
-FINALLY ON THE HORIZON NINJA APPROVED-
Not too much of a delay really. I was honestly expecting it to be pushed towards Summer, but thank goodness I'm wrong!
Good news, this means they will further improve the game. I have far too many games to play anyway
Hopefully they craft a better world this time. I’m sure there will be a lot of much cooler robot dinos and better abilities but the game world and NPCs were a joke in the first one imho. Honestly can’t remember the name of a single city or NPC and I plat’d the game. The only guy I even remember is the psycho who murders bandits.
I remember the faces of some of the side characters, like the sideburns guy from the metalworker tribe and the villain who was played by Lance Reddick, but I too have forgotten all of their names in the last 4 years, but other faces I have forgotten, like the Sun Tribe leader and the guy who raised Aloy. As for cities, I remember what they look like, such as the main city of the Sun tribe, and the small snow tribe town, but I don't remember any of the actual names of those cities and towns.
Well then PS5 certainly has had a lackluster 1st year in terms of 1st party games from Sony. Horizon FW, GT 7, GoW Ragnarok are now all 2022 and cross gen. I can't even think of a single upcoming PS5 only exclusive from Sony that has been announced for release. Oh well...