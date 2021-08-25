Splitgate Season 0 Out Now - News

Developer 1047 Games announced the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, Splitgate, has left its open beta and officially launched into Season 0 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

One of the defining games of summer 2021, Splitgate‘s Season 0 swings into action today with all-new challenges that unlock throughout the season allowing fans to gain rewards. Season 0 features both free and premium challenges, with premium challenges available exclusively to Battle Pass owners. These will be more difficult to complete than the weekly and daily challenges, but will pack bigger rewards for the most dedicated players.

Also live today: Contamination Mode. In Contamination Mode, the contaminated player equips only a melee weapon and contaminates as many other players as possible by killing them, ending the round when all other players become infected. Players who become contaminated then spawn and switch sides, garnering points for contaminating as many players as they can. Uninfected players equip a shotgun and earn points by killing as many contaminated players as they can, so there’s multiple ways to rack up points in this action-packed thrilling mode. This mode is…infectious.

Season 0 also features the latest map, Karman Station, to launch among Splitgate‘s 20-plus available maps, transporting players to a stunning and dangerous open galactic playground set in outer space. With a sprawling and exposed center, the map also features an outer sniper tower which serves the controlling team by helping to track enemy movements. But be careful, teamwork is necessary to overtake objectives in adjacent corridors and rooms.

Players jumping into Season 0 have the option to choose from hundreds of exclusive weapon skins, armor skins, banners, jetpacks and more, alongside new premium DLCs including a new starter character and weapon pack, or choose the Gold Edition with the most intimidating character in the Splitgate universe, an exclusive legendary portal and jetpack, and more.

