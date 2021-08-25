The Outlast Trials Delayed to 2022 - News

Red Barrels Games has delayed horror game The Outlast Trials from 2021 to 2022. It will be available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Set in the height of the Cold War era, players take on the role of test subjects abducted by the shadowy Murkoff Corporation. Imprisoned in a secret Murkoff facility, players will be thrust into a series of physical and mental ordeals, tormented by iconic characters, and challenged alone or in teams to survive with their sanity intact.

