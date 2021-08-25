Midnight Fight Express Arrives Summer 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Jacob Dzwinel announced Midnight Fight Express will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud in summer 2022.

View the Gamescom 2021 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight your way across the city in a brutal romp that mixes old school brawlers and fast-paced motion-captured combat. Battle across multiple, distinct hand-crafted levels on foot or a variety of vehicles.

Key Features:

Master Multiple Combat Systems – Use various weapons, the environment and more to wade through piles of enemies on your way to victory.

– Use various weapons, the environment and more to wade through piles of enemies on your way to victory. Accessible but Difficult – Start punching in moments but you need to master your combat skills to conquer seemingly impossible challenges.

– Start punching in moments but you need to master your combat skills to conquer seemingly impossible challenges. Become the Ultimate Brawler – Fight. Win. Level up. Unlock cosmetics, new moves, and weapons to aid you in your triumph.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles