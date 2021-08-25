Call of Duty: Vanguard Gets 10 Minutes of Stalingrad Gameplay - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have released the first campaign playthrough of Call of Duty: Vanguard, showcasing the Stalingrad level. The video is nearly 10 minutes long.

View the gameplay video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players into the origins of Special Forces in the most connected Call of Duty experience across the franchise. Experience World War II through the eyes of a multinational group of soldiers, who form Task Force One in the campaign’s gripping narrative while also becoming the original Special Forces operators in the game’s adrenaline-fueled Multiplayer. Vanguard pushes the action forward in a franchise-first Zombies crossover. Fans everywhere can also look forward to a brand-new map coming later this year in Warzone, the free-to-play experience, which will be fully integrated with Vanguard. It’s time to rise on every front.

Key Features:

Epic Campaign Spanning Four Major Theaters of World War II Experience pivotal World War II battles through the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for Special Forces as we know it. Development led by award-winning studio Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard drops players into an epic scale of global warfare, where they will experience combat through the eyes of the original Special Forces Operators across four major theaters of World War II. The deeply engaging, single player narrative features a select multinational group of four soldiers from diverse backgrounds, who rise together in combat to turn the tides of war. Vanguard uses the next generation Call of Duty engine introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to deliver breathtaking visual fidelity, a photorealistic world, lifelike characters and optimized performance that enhances the gameplay for an advanced Call of Duty experience.

Unparalleled Multiplayer Offering Massive day-one Multiplayer offering with 20 multiplayer maps at launch, including 16 core multiplayer. Experience signature Call of Duty combat and new ways to play with combat pacing and reactive gameplay environments. Tactical down the barrel gunplay, the return of Gunsmith, new custom ballistics, and reactive environments. The fast and frenetic Champion Hill mode features a series of tournament style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (one-versus-one) or squad up in duos (two-versus-two) and trios (three-versu-three) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing .

Treyarch Zombies From the birthplace of Zombies, Treyarch helps deliver a franchise first Call of Duty Zombies crossover as Vanguard connects with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies storyline delivering a new connection for Call of Duty players. Players will be able to survive the relentless onslaught of the undead in a chilling all-new Zombies experience, developed by Treyarch Studios. Provides continuity from a lore standpoint while innovating on the core gameplay loop .

Warzone Integration Raven Studios leading development of brand-new Call of Duty: Warzone map coming this year. Will feature a multi-faceted, new anti-cheat system across Warzone. Shares the same tech as Vanguard for seamless weapon and operator integration. Post launch, Vanguard together with Warzone will offer a massive calendar of free post-launch content featuring new maps, modes, playlists, limited time events, and seasonal events, as well as community celebrations and more.



Additional Notes:

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net on Friday November 5, 2021.

will be available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net on Friday November 5, 2021. Call of Duty: Vanguard is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and developed by award-winning developer, Sledgehammer Games.

is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and developed by award-winning developer, Sledgehammer Games. Vanguard for the PC delivers a fully optimized experience, developed by Beenox, for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service.

for the PC delivers a fully optimized experience, developed by Beenox, for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service. Additional development support from Treyarch, High Moon Studios, and Activision Shanghai.

For more information and the latest intel check out the official website and YouTube channel, and follow @SHGames, @RavenSoftware, @Treyarch, and @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles