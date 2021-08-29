Switch vs 3DS and Wii U Sales Comparison - July 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide Nintendo Switch sales with the combined Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U sales.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), the Wii U launched in November 2012, and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The holiday periods between the Switch and 3DS lineup, however, the Wii U holiday is offset from the Switch.

Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,150,644 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 17,638,480 - Switch

Total Lead: 23,532,901 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 89,022,722

3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 65,489,821

July 2021 is the 53rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 1.15 million units when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 17.64 million units. The Switch leads by 23.53 million units.

The 53rd month for the Nintendo Switch is July 2021, for the Nintendo 3DS it is July 2015 and for the Wii U it is January 2017. The Switch has sold 89.02 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 65.49 million units during the same timeframe.

The 3DS and Wii U sold 89.50 million units lifetime. The Switch is just 0.48 million units behind the 3DS and Wii U and will surpass them in the August update.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

