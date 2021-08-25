PlayStation and Xbox to be at Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live Today - News

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley via Twitter has revealed the list of publishers and developers that will have games to showcase during the event.

Keighley has confirmed two of the big three console makers, PlayStation and Xbox, will make an appearance during the show. Other companies that will be present during the show include Activision, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, Sega, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, and many more.

Confirmed games that will appear during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Far Cry 6, and a new Saints Row.

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will start later today at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

