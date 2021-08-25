Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter Collab Starts August 27 - News

Capcom announced the Street Fighter collaboration in Monster Hunter Rise will start on August 27.

Users who clear the event quest will unlock the Hunter layered armor set Akuma, which is themed after Street Fighter‘s Akuma.

Read the details on the collaboration below:

Earn layered armor that’ll turn your hunter into Akuma from the Street Fighter series!

Equip this layered armor to not only alter your hunter’s voice and appearance, but to change kunai attacks into Akuma’s iconic moves, like the Gohadoken and the Zanku Hadoken.

Akuma even has his own special animation on the Quest Completed screen!

If you equip a sword & shield, your attacks will change into punches and kicks. Perform a Perfect Rush to dish out a fearsome combo, and use various Silkbind attacks to unleash moves like the Goshoryuken and the Tatsumaki Zankukyaku on unsuspecting monsters!

Your pose while your weapon is drawn will change into something special as well, so make sure you grab this layered armor to see for yourself!

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and will launch for PC in early 2022.

