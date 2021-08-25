JETT: The Far Shore Launches for PS5, PS4, and PC on October 5 - News

Sevelopers Superbrother and Pine Scented Software have announced JETT: The Far Shore will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 5 for $29.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

ETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure. As scout and “anchorite” Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet. Take the helm of a “jett” and explore a vast unknown—skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods. Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble in this story of courage, wonder and regret.

Key Features:

Embark on an exploratory single player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread.

Soak in a sea of music and 3D sound, with a breathtaking score by Scntfc.

Deploy to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your jett's array of scientific tools.

Investigate the source of "the hymnwave," an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation

Rendevous at "Ground Control" and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences, as the scouts struggle together to "satisfy 'Jao's directives'" and acquit themselves with honor.

Endure hardships, evade pursuers and grapple with massive "kolos" creatures by out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries and navigating hazards.

