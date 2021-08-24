Wasteland 3 Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC Arrives October 5 - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer inXile Entertainment announced during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event the Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC for Wasteland 3 will launch on October 5. It is the second and final narrative expansion for the tactical RPG.

Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection will launch on the same day. It includes the base game, The Battle of Steeltown DLC and the Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC.

View the Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC:

Deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation—a nuclear explosion held in stasis. Whether god, science experiment, or accidental miracle, the Detonation’s energy could power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years, or level it in an instant. The warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honor their god, and you’re going to have to muscle your way to the altar.

It’s one last mission for the Rangers in Colorado, and the outcome is certain to be explosive—one way or the other.

“Cult of the Holy Detonation” expands the Wasteland 3 experience with entry into the Cheyenne Mountain complex, crammed with new characters, enemies, challenging combat encounters, and powerful new weapons and armor. Your squad of Rangers will be tested like never before in objective-based encounters that put a creative spin on the already deeply tactical turn-based combat. As they face overwhelming odds, the Rangers will need to shut down reactors, clear ventilation systems, and engage defensive countermeasures to stem an unending tide of dangerous mutants and machines within the dilapidated military bunker.

Wasteland 3 is available now for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

