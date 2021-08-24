Age of Empires IV Video Provides a Hands-On Look at the Trebuchet - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event provided a hands-on look at the Trebuchet in Age of Empires IV.

"Today, during the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, the Age of Empires team revealed an exciting storytelling element from the upcoming Age of Empires IV, Hands on History," said World's Edge Director of Customer Voice Emma Bridle via Xbox Wire.

"This series of twenty-eight unlockable videos was filmed on location with experts around the world, and give players a deeper look into the way people lived, fought and ruled in the past. Age of Empires IV will bring history to life like never before, with Hands on History telling more stories as players build, battle and Age up!

"Fans got an exclusive first look at one of the videos today, highlighting everyone’s favorite medieval weapon – the trebuchet! Shot on location at Warwick Castle in England with Mechanical Engineer Dr. Shini Somara, players saw a full-scale trebuchet in action with insight into how this weapon of war worked."

Age of Empires IV will launch for PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 28.

