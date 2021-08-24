Into the Pit Announced for Xbox One and PC, Arrives October 19 - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Nullpointer Games have announced fast-paced retro first-person shooter roguelite, Into the Pit, for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 19.

As members of a family of lore-hunting mystics, you and your cousin Luridia separately wander the land following rumors of occult power. After discovering a demonic pit in a nearby village, Luridia’s once prolific letters grow silent.

Something has gone terribly wrong.

Now it is up to you to journey to the desolate hamlet under dark eldritch skies. What did Luridia discover? And what great power has this village unearthed?

Fight with Chaotic Magic – Experiment with various spells and powers to become an unstoppable magical force.

– Experiment with various spells and powers to become an unstoppable magical force. Shifting, Treacherous Dungeons – High-octane energy and short-paced levels will keep you on your toes. You’ll never know what horror lies beyond the next corner.

– High-octane energy and short-paced levels will keep you on your toes. You’ll never know what horror lies beyond the next corner. Grow Your Powers – Rescue villagers to open shops for permanent upgrades to prolong your runs and maximize your potential.

– Rescue villagers to open shops for permanent upgrades to prolong your runs and maximize your potential. Choose Your Challenge – Mix keys and runes gathered on your journeys to generate and combine different dungeon encounters.

