Humble Games Bringing Indie Games to Xbox Game Pass on Day One - News

/ 266 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Humble Games announced it is bringing a wide range of indie games to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Here is the list of Humble Games coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Wire:

Archvale : Embark on a journey to find the ruins of a long-believed mythic arch in this colorful hybrid between classic RPGs and bullet hells. You’ll be pushed to your limits in enemy filled biomes and only through mastery of skills and weapons will you succeed.

: Embark on a journey to find the ruins of a long-believed mythic arch in this colorful hybrid between classic RPGs and bullet hells. You’ll be pushed to your limits in enemy filled biomes and only through mastery of skills and weapons will you succeed. Bushiden : Your sister has vanished and rumors swirl that Gaoh has been resurrected with an evil army at his command. Explore for cybernetic upgrades until you are powerful enough to defeat the diabolic Gaoh and his cybergentic army once and for all in this futuristic, action platformer!

: Your sister has vanished and rumors swirl that Gaoh has been resurrected with an evil army at his command. Explore for cybernetic upgrades until you are powerful enough to defeat the diabolic Gaoh and his cybergentic army once and for all in this futuristic, action platformer! Chinatown Detective Agency : Chinatown Detective Agency is a cybernoir point and click adventure blending stunning retro design with innovative mechanics. Manage your detective agency and use real world research to solve cases as you unravel a global conspiracy.

: Chinatown Detective Agency is a cybernoir point and click adventure blending stunning retro design with innovative mechanics. Manage your detective agency and use real world research to solve cases as you unravel a global conspiracy. Dodgeball Academia : In a world that lives and breathes all things dodgeball, you’ll join Otto at the academia to train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Make friends, build formidable teams, and level up in order to dominate on and off the courts! Available now on Xbox One, Cloud Gaming (Beta), and PC with Xbox Game Pass.

: In a world that lives and breathes all things dodgeball, you’ll join Otto at the academia to train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Make friends, build formidable teams, and level up in order to dominate on and off the courts! Available now on Xbox One, Cloud Gaming (Beta), and PC with Xbox Game Pass. Flynn: Son of Crimson : Help Flynn and his mythical companion Dex save Rosantica before the evil from The Scourge claims his home. In Flynn: Son of Crimson, you’ll go on a journey of discovery and conflict as you learn to master the power of Crimson Energy. Available on September 15, 2021.

: Help Flynn and his mythical companion Dex save Rosantica before the evil from The Scourge claims his home. In Flynn: Son of Crimson, you’ll go on a journey of discovery and conflict as you learn to master the power of Crimson Energy. Available on September 15, 2021. Midnight Fight Express : Fight your way across the city in a brutal romp that mixes old school brawlers and fast-paced motion-captured combat. Battle across multiple, distinct hand-crafted levels on foot or a variety of vehicles.

: Fight your way across the city in a brutal romp that mixes old school brawlers and fast-paced motion-captured combat. Battle across multiple, distinct hand-crafted levels on foot or a variety of vehicles. Next Space Rebels : In Next Space Rebels, you will develop from a naive rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity.

: In Next Space Rebels, you will develop from a naive rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity. Signalis : A classic survival horror experience with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholic mystery. Investigate a dark secret, solve puzzles, fight off nightmarish creatures and navigate dystopian, surreal retrotech worlds as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams.

: A classic survival horror experience with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholic mystery. Investigate a dark secret, solve puzzles, fight off nightmarish creatures and navigate dystopian, surreal retrotech worlds as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams. Unpacking : Unpack like never before! Arrange an unseen character’s belongings through a variety of moves, learning about them through each transition, in this self-paced zen puzzle game.

: Unpack like never before! Arrange an unseen character’s belongings through a variety of moves, learning about them through each transition, in this self-paced zen puzzle game. Unsighted: After a long war with the humans, the few androids that remain in Arcadia are running out of Anima, the energy that gives all robots consciousness. It’s up to you, Alma, to find a way to recover your memories and save your friends from becoming Unsighted.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles