Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Arrives February 22, 2022 - News

Bungie has announced Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will launch on February 22, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

View The Witch Queen reveal trailer below:

View The Witch Queen gameplay trailer below:

View the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Season of the Lost trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

Sister of Shapes, Sword-Breaker, Witch Queen—which of my many names lives on your lips as you weave your story around me? Even as you tread carefully through my courtyard, among those who worship the Light I have gifted, would you deny me the virtue of this power?

Your answers are telling, Guardian. Ponder them and question those who promise you clarity in the face of all you see here. Listen as their voice wavers. And as you lift your new steel from the heart of your forge, ask yourself, “What force wields you?”

I await you, Guardian. Step into my Throne World and behold the truth.

Savathun has gifted her soldiers with the powers of the Light. As the Knight you’ve struck down rises from the dead for the second time, a feeling of betrayal washes over you and you can’t help but wonder: When the Light offers no shelter—no solace—where will you turn?

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathun’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.

The Definitive Destiny Campaign

Delve into Savathun’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

New Destination

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathun’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here.

Weapon Crafting

Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.

