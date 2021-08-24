Enclave Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One This Fall - News

posted 1 hour ago

Ziggurat Interactive announced the third-person action RPG, Enclave, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this Fall.

The is an enhanced version of the game, which originally launched in 2002 for the Xbox and in 2003 for PC. It features upgraded visuals and sound effects, a soundtrack with over 20 new tracks, remastered music, and more.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enclave is a third-person action RPG with intense medieval combat, an epic soundtrack, and two separate story-driven campaigns which have the player fighting for the forces of Light or Darkness. Each faction offers six distinct character options such as Knights, Wizards, and Druids on the side of Light, or servants of the Darkness like Berserkers, Assassins, and Goblins. Wield swords, magic, and bows to wage war on your enemies and decide Celenheim’s future.

In Enclave, hundreds of years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Calenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg’Atar by creating a massive rift to permanently separate the forces of good and evil. Now the rift is closing and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in his quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will a minion of the Darkness take Celenheim for the forces of evil?

Key Features:

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat.

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings.

More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content.

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way.

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat them.

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast.

Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player.

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items.

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes.

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects.

