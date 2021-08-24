Check Out the the First 15 Minutes of Life is Strange: True Colors - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

We are just two and a half weeks away from the launch of Life is Strange: True Colors and IGN has posted a video showcasing the first 15 minutes of the upcoming game.

View the video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Alex Chen must embrace her volatile psychic power of Empathy to uncover the truth about her brother’s death. Get the Deluxe Edition to play as Steph in the all-new story “Wavelengths,” plus four exclusive Life is Strange hero outfits for Alex.

A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve!

Alex Chen has long suppressed her “curse”: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras.

When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth—and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.

Key Features:

Wavelengths – Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future.

– Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future. Live On Air – You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song.

– You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song. Roll the Dice – Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend.

– Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend. Small Town Pride – Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past.

– Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past. A Room of Her Own – See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore.

– See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore. All-New Soundtrack – Hits from Girl in Red, Alt-J, Portugal, The Man, Foals, Hayley Kiyoko, Maribou State, and more set the tone for Steph’s journey, each packing an emotional punch.

Life is Strange: True Colors will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on September 10, and for the Nintendo Switch later in 2021. The Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC will launch on September 30.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection will launch in early 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles