Platinum Games Super Summer Festival Live Stream Set for August 28

posted 12 hours ago

Platinum Games announced it will host the Platinum Games Super Summer Festival live stream on August 28 at 12:00 JST. It will feature updates on World of Demons, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and Sol Cresta.

You will be able to watch the live stream on YouTube in English and Japanese.

Check out the details for Platinum Games Super Summer Festival below:

Schedule

Part 1: World of Demons Secrets of World of Demons development with special guests Matt Alt and Hiroko Yoda New World of Demons information

Part 2: Sol Cresta Sol Cresta Let’s Play with director Takanori Sato Sol Cresta event information

Part 3: The Wonderful 101: Remastered The Wonderful 101: Remastered downloadable content information



Presenters

Atsushi Inaba (PlatinumGames studio head)

Hideki Kamiya (Platinum Games chief game designer)

Koji Tanaka (producer, World of Demons)

World of Demons) Ryoya Sakabe (director, World of Demons)

World of Demons) Hiroshi Yamaguchi (lead composer, World of Demons)

World of Demons) Takahito Washisaka (producer, Sol Cresta)

Sol Cresta) Takanori Sato (director, Sol Cresta / The Wonderful 101: Remastered)

Sol Cresta / The Wonderful 101: Remastered) Yuji Nakao (producer, The Wonderful 101: Remastered)

Special Guests

Hiroko Yoda (president of AltJapan Co., Ltd.) – Her experience includes working on the localizations of titles such as Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King and Nioh, and the manga series Doraemon. She is the author of Yokai Attack!: The Japanese Monster Survival Guide and its sequels, Ninja Attack! and Yurei Attack!

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King and Nioh, and the manga series Doraemon. She is the author of Yokai Attack!: The Japanese Monster Survival Guide and its sequels, Ninja Attack! and Yurei Attack! Matt Alt (Co-founder of AltJapan Co., Ltd.) – In addition to his work as a translator, his writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Economist 1843, Vice, and The New Yorker website. His latest book is Pure Invention: How Japan Made the Modern World (Crown, 2021).

