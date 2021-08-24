The Touryst Confirmed to Launch for PS5 and PS4 on September 9 - News

Developer Shin’en Multimedia has confirmed The Touryst will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on September 9 for $19.99 / €19.99.

The game will support cross-buy between the PS5 and PS4. The PS4 version will support up to 8K resolution with supersampling at 60 frames per second, or 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. The PS4 version will run in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Want to go on vacation? We are happy to announce that #TheTouryst will release digitally on #PlayStation on September 9, 2021.



19.99 €/USD, Cross-Buy #PS4/#PS5

PS5: 8k supersampling at 60fps / 4k at 120fps

PS4: 1080p at 60fpshttps://t.co/LEzRSLaoif pic.twitter.com/u3493JuaFa — Shin'en Multimedia (@ShinenGames) August 24, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments..

