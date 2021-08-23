Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! Arrives November 25 - News

Publisher Microids and developer Mr. Nutz Studio announced Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 25.

Be prepared to prove your bravery! Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! is set in 50 B.C.E. Gaul, which is entirely occupied by the Romans. Only one small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders. Play as Asterix and Obelix and set sail to the most iconic places in the comic book series while battling Roman legionaries, pirates, brigands and even the dreaded Normans.

Mr. Nutz Studio is in charge of developing Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! and making this adventure as faithful to the original material as possible. The developers chose to go with an artistic direction very close to the comic book where the characters, the scenery and the animations are hand drawn. It’s a real tribute to the 2D animated classics and is executed in a style that will surely appeal to Asterix fans and retro gamers alike.

Unlike Getafix’s magic potion, there is no secret ingredient to the gameplay besides good, old-fashioned fun. Think about the core mechanics defining the beat’em up genre and sprinkle with some local co-op! By Jupiter, by Teutates.. These Gauls are crazy!

