PlayStation Store Lists September 9 Release for The Touryst - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

A PlayStation Store Wishlist page for Shin’en Multimedia's The Touryst reveals the game will launch for PlayStation on September 9. Specific PlayStation consoles were not revealed, however, it will most likely be released on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Touryst first launched for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in November 2019, followed by the Xbox One and PC via Microsoft Store in July 2020, and the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

View a trailer of the PlayStation version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

