GTAV and Minecraft Top the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has once again taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 32, 2021, which ended August 15, 2021.

Minecraft (NS) climbs its way up the charts from sixth to second place. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) dropped from second to third place, while F1 2021 (PS4) is up four spots to fourth place.

Just Dance 2021 (NS) has dropped two spots fifth place, while The Crew 2 (PS4) is down one spot to sixth place. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) has re-entered the charts in seventh place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 32, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) F1 2021 (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) The Crew 2 (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

*Retail sales only

