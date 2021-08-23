Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live Trailer Features Far Cry 6, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and More - News

posted 3 hours ago

Geoff Keighley has released a trailer that features some of the game that will be featured during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live.

Some of the games showcased in the trailer includes Far Cry 6, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Psychonauts 2, Genshin Impact and many more games.

The description of the trailer also confirms the announcement of the next Saints Row game will take place during the event. Also confirmed is the first gameplay demo of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

View the Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live trailer below:

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will start on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

