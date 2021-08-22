Activision Says All Core Studios Now Working on Call of Duty - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 534 Views
Activision has said all of its core studios are now working on the Call of Duty franchise. However, this doesn't mean the studios are only working on Call of Duty as it is possible they can be working on other IPs.
The publisher said eight of its 10 core studios are working on Call of Duty: Vanguard or the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty Warzone.
Infinity Ward is still working on new maps for 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and earlier this month Activision announced a new mobile studio, that is working on a new entry in the Call of Duty series.
Toys For Bob was confirmed earlier this year it would be supporting development on Call of Duty Warzone, while also supporting Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.
Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
I like how they tell us this like it's good news. This is awful news for anyone who cares about their other franchises like Tony Hawk, Crash, and Spyro.
Can we finally admit that Activision is worse than EA now? Activision has basically just confirmed that they are abandoning Tony Hawk, Crash, and Spyro to focus only on CoD. Then there was the recent sexual harassment debacle.
EA on the other hand has actually been improving somewhat over the last few years. They have made smart acquisition choices like Respawn and Codemasters. EA Sports is reviving their College Football series after years of absence and they are taking their time with the revival instead of rushing it out, they have put their NHL and NBA series on hiatus so that they can take their time with them and improve the quality. After the success of Respawn's Jedi Fallen Order (which sold over 20m copies now), they are focusing on singleplayer games again after years of focusing on multiplayer. EA decided to drop the GaaS focus on Bioware, the reboot of Anthem was killed and Dragon Age 4 has been redesigned from being a GaaS game to being singleplayer now, and Bioware is also working on Mass Effect 4 as a singleplayer game. Respawn is developing a singleplayer sequel to Jedi Fallen Order and a new IP which is rumored to be singleplayer. Motive is developing a singleplayer remake of the original Dead Space. Criterion is making a new singleplayer Need For Speed game.
Capital naturally flows from investments with low returns to investments of high returns. Activision clearly believes that focusing on COD is more profitable than producing anything else. But this flies in the face in the principle of diversification. If you put all your eggs in one basket, you better keep a close eye on that basket. If COD ever collapses in popularity (which it hasn't in the last 15 years despite many predictions) then Activision will be shit out of luck.
So, they've given up? No creativity, just churn out Call of Duty forever, print money for the board of directors. Instead of trying to appeal and make games for the potential 250 million gamers spread across platforms, they'd rather appeal to the 10 million who just buy CoD every year?
So......they think this is a good idea....how? I mean if something goes wrong they'll have very little way of redirecting themselves.
If an A.C goes haywire Ubisoft has Far Cry.
If a Zelda hiccups Nintendo has Mario or Pokemon.
....It almost kind of reminds me of the Playstation going all in on the biggest blockbusters and how they cannot afford to screw any of them up....except I don't think Activision would ever skip a COD year like how Playstation can push back stuff like GoW and Horizon.