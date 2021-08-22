WWE 2K22 Teaser Reveals March 2022 Release - News

posted 19 hours ago

2K Games after the failure of WWE 2K20 decided to skip a 2021 release for the series and instead release the spinoff entry, WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

A teaser trailer for WWE 2K22 has now been released confirming it will launch in March 2022, with more information on the wrestling game coming in January 2022. 2K Games has yet to announced the platforms the game will launch on.

View the teaser trailer below:

Stay tuned to VGChartz for when more information on the game is announced.

